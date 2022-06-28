Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.47. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

