Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,333 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.28. 41,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,666. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

