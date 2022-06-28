Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Takes $572,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 397,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,859,000. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
