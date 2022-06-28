Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.59. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

