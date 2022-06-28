Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Cowen started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.59. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91.
In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
