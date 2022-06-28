Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Gap Up to $18.56

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $19.27. Alliance Resource Partners shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARLP. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $460.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 517,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 461,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 243,310 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

