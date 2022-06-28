Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.85. The business had revenue of C$144.82 million during the quarter.

