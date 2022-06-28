Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0762 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ERH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. 15,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,574. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

