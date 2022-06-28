Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

