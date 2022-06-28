Alta Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.9% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $33,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.