Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,728 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $1,877,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 109.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,190,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 60,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,881. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

