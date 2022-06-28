Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,046 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $23,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $3,489,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of FBHS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.49. 7,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

