Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,946 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,659 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 36,946 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after buying an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.