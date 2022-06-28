Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,452 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 8.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Copart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 216,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 111,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 4.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart by 17.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.90. 5,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.