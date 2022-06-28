Alta Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 534,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $54,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

