Alta Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,646 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $236,958,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,540,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,885,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. 53,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,543. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

