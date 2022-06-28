Alta Capital Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.96. 12,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $295.59 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

