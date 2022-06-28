Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 8,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,599,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

