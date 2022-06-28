Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.17. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.70.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.