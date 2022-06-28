Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.17. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

