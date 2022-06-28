Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

MO opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

