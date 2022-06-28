Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s 5th Largest Position

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $6,229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.40. The stock had a trading volume of 75,032,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,372,484. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

