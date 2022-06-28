American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 361,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,843,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.45.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after buying an additional 2,822,450 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $44,800,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

