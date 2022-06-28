American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.85.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $374,225. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

