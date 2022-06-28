American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 2.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $260.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.86. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.96%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.21.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

