American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.75. 10,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.21.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

