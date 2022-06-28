American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,250,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $74.71. 6,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.