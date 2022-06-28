American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $32,237,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.79. 13,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,973. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $411.39 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $655.58.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.