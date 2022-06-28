American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for 1.8% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,445,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after buying an additional 239,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 229,293 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. 10,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

