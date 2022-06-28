American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,590 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,569 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 2.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.91.

NYSE COP traded up $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. 182,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,945,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

