American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autoliv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

ALV traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $77.13. 6,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,809. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.38. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

