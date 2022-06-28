American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.22.

Get American Water Works alerts:

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.87 and a 200 day moving average of $158.48. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after acquiring an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.