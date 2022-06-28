Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,102,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,725,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.09. 5,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,421. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.16 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

