Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $270.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $325.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.78.

AMP opened at $247.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.60 and its 200-day moving average is $287.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $233.16 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

