Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 3.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $40,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Amphenol by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Shares of APH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.15. 11,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

