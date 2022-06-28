Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Amyris has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. The firm’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,616 shares of company stock valued at $116,101. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Amyris by 10.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amyris by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Amyris by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.