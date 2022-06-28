Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 3.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,209,000 after buying an additional 321,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $151.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,324. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.69 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,658,461 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.