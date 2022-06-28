Analysts Set Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Target Price at $41.00

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Inogen by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 471.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 230,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth about $273,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. Inogen has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

