Analysts Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $26.50

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

MEDNAX stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.05. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

