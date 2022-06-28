Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $516.92

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $516.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $341.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.34 and its 200-day moving average is $421.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

