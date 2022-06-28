Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $37.71

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Upwork stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.59.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,153.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,997 shares of company stock valued at $969,908 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

