Analysts Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Target Price at $67.78

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.78.

Several brokerages have commented on WWE. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.23. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $68.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.