ANON (ANON) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

ANON (ANON) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, ANON has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $119,937.90 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,323.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.89 or 0.16272873 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00176861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00074591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,058.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

