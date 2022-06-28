ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 14.2% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,677. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

