Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stake Trimmed by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,221,014 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for about 23.3% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 0.94% of Antero Resources worth $90,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Antero Resources by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,404,600. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AR opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $786.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

