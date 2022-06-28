APA (NYSE:APA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of APA opened at $37.47 on Friday. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93.

APA ( NYSE:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

