Apeiron RIA LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

