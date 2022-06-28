Apeiron RIA LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

