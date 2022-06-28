Apeiron RIA LLC Has $653,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Apeiron RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

