Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC owned about 0.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

