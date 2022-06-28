Apeiron RIA LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

